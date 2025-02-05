Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SouthState by 53.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.70. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

