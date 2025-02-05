Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,955 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

