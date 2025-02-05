Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 51 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $690.21 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $666.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.59.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.06.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

