Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of -236.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.38. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $324.37.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.43.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total transaction of $1,945,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,163,602.88. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $40,563.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,030.32. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,935 shares of company stock valued at $66,966,954. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

