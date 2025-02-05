Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,196,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $27,289,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 516,622 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1,207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 481,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 444,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Invesco Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

