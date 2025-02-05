Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,156 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $570,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $409,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 394,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.31, for a total transaction of $447,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,972,696.56. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total value of $2,548,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,940,100. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,570 shares of company stock worth $111,328,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ COIN opened at $280.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.