Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $14,979,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,267,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 350,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Exelixis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 180,021 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,864 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

