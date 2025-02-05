Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Melius lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.71.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,152.78. This trade represents a 50.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $258.85 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $259.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

