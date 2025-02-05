Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.12 and a 1-year high of $129.10.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

