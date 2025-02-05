Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

