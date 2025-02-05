Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,208 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,723,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,595,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,643,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after buying an additional 232,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KD

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.