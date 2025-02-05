Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,787,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $247.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $144.85 and a 52 week high of $260.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.36.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

