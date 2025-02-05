Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth $62,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFC opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.08%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.