Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $105.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,976. This represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $12,842,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 49,693 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.