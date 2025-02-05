ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 512.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $633,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSE:EMO opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $51.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $101,702.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,120. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

