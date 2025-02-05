Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $222.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 192.50%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

