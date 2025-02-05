Cloudflare (NET) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NET opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $142.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.32.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,648,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,790,303.10. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,665,319.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,115,283.62. The trade was a 21.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,257 shares of company stock worth $67,256,408. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

