CNO Financial Group (CNO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $970.40 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CNO opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $572,467. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.