Coerente Capital Management Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 978,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 246,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

GOOG opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average is $175.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,029 shares of company stock worth $18,462,883. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.