Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

