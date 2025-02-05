Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.95 and traded as low as $0.75. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 107,788 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($12.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($8.60). The company had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

