Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

