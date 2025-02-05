Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $3.08. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 29,956 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

