DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,559 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

