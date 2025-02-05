DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.10% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 135.0% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

