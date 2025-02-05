DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after acquiring an additional 505,632 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,723,000 after buying an additional 444,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after buying an additional 368,354 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,646.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 347,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 327,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after buying an additional 187,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.