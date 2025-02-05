DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

