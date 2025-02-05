DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.