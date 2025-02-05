DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $272.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $225.36 and a 1-year high of $298.31.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

