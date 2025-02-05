DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

