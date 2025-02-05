DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 173 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

