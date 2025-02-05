DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 214 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $335.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.