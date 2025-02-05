DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 9,360 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

