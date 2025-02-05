DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

