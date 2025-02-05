DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Haleon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Haleon by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Haleon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Haleon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $10.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

