DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

