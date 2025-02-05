DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 145.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

