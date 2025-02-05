DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCO opened at $493.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $360.05 and a 1 year high of $505.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $133,435.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,984.84. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $540,051 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.36.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

