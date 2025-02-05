DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,461,456,000 after buying an additional 130,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,914,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

