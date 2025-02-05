DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

