DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.18 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.