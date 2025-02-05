DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,678.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,983.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4,442.11. The company has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

