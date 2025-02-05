DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 2.43% of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 1,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF alerts:

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Price Performance

GQI opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.