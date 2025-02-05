DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.