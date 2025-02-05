DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $233.47 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.