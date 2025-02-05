DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 111.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

