DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.38% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.