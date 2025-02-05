DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,352,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 137,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

