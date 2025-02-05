DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Unilever by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

UL opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

