DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRM opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.67. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 281.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.