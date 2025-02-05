DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IRM opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.67. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 281.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $130.24.
In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Iron Mountain Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.
